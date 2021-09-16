Magnite’s (MGNI) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $70.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 133.33% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Truist raised Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities raised Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Macquarie initiated coverage on Magnite in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Magnite in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Magnite presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.09.

Shares of MGNI stock opened at $30.00 on Thursday. Magnite has a 1-year low of $5.88 and a 1-year high of $64.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 300.03 and a beta of 2.31.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Magnite had a return on equity of 4.17% and a net margin of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $114.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Magnite will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Magnite news, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 3,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total transaction of $91,080.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Katie Seitz Evans sold 31,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total value of $909,366.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 390,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,117,168. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 215,072 shares of company stock valued at $6,293,514 in the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGNI. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of Magnite by 100.0% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Magnite by 548.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Magnite by 265.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Magnite in the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Magnite in the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Institutional investors own 64.77% of the company’s stock.

About Magnite

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties.

