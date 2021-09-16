Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) PT Raised to $18.00 at KeyCorp

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) had its price objective raised by research analysts at KeyCorp from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.32% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MGY. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist Financial raised shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 30th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.38.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

Shares of MGY stock opened at $16.93 on Thursday. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of $4.09 and a 1 year high of $16.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 2.62.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 25.33% and a return on equity of 23.92%. The firm had revenue of $250.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.42 million. Equities research analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stephen I. Chazen bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.12 per share, for a total transaction of $706,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John B. Walker sold 7,600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total transaction of $109,060,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGY. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 233,998.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,822,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,751,000 after purchasing an additional 3,821,200 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 359.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,003,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,131,603 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,254,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 58.7% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,926,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,032,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the first quarter valued at approximately $22,960,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.