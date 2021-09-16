Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $17.00 to $18.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Magnolia Oil & Gas traded as high as $17.23 and last traded at $17.20, with a volume of 50063 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.93.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MGY. Truist Securities raised shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Truist Financial raised shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist upgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.38.

In other news, CEO Stephen I. Chazen acquired 50,000 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.12 per share, for a total transaction of $706,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John B. Walker sold 7,600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total transaction of $109,060,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGY. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 108.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 2.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $250.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.42 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 25.33% and a return on equity of 23.92%. As a group, analysts predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is currently -800.00%.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

