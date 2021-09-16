Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Increases Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 888.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,807 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 29,487 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,319,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in CSX by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,823,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $368,642,000 after purchasing an additional 255,092 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the 2nd quarter worth $1,590,000. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 325.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 18,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 14,278 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 27,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,647,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total transaction of $503,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John J. Zillmer sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total value of $2,611,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 291,487 shares of company stock worth $9,367,739 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $30.85 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.90. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $25.13 and a 1-year high of $34.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 29.93%. CSX’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.33%.

CSX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup raised CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. UBS Group lifted their target price on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on CSX from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CSX from $20.67 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

