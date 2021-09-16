Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Raises Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 48.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,513 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FTNT. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Fortinet by 24.9% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 27,104 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,455,000 after buying an additional 5,403 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Fortinet by 9.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 650,689 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $119,986,000 after buying an additional 53,462 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Fortinet by 379.2% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,855 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after buying an additional 9,381 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in Fortinet by 2.8% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 28,023 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,675,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Fortinet by 2.8% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 107,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,486,000 after buying an additional 2,931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.31, for a total value of $2,408,069.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,342 shares in the company, valued at $1,006,978.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.20, for a total value of $587,145.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $307,914. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,080 shares of company stock worth $15,046,015 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FTNT shares. Wedbush upped their price objective on Fortinet from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Barclays upped their target price on Fortinet from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Fortinet from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen upped their target price on Fortinet from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on Fortinet from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortinet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.19.

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $301.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $291.19 and a 200 day moving average of $235.98. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.75 and a 12 month high of $322.00.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. Fortinet had a return on equity of 49.90% and a net margin of 17.69%. The company had revenue of $801.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

