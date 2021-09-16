Maker (MKR) Price Up 0.7% This Week

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 16th. One Maker coin can now be bought for $3,073.84 or 0.06404773 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Maker has a total market cap of $3.05 billion and $166.19 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Maker has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Maker alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.53 or 0.00063616 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002960 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $68.72 or 0.00143190 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00013932 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $391.57 or 0.00815880 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.65 or 0.00047202 BTC.

Maker Coin Profile

Maker (MKR) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 991,328 coins. Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Maker’s official website is makerdao.com . The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token Dai against the IMF’s currency basket SDR. It's token, MKR is a speculative Ethereum based asset that backs the value of the dai, a stable price stable coin issued on Ethereum. Maker earns a continuous fee on all outstanding dai in return for governing the system and taking on the risk of bailouts. Maker’s income is funnelled to MKR owners through BuyBack program (Buy&Burn). “

Maker Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Maker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.