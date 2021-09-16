MakiSwap (MAKI) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.90 Million

MakiSwap (CURRENCY:MAKI) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 16th. In the last week, MakiSwap has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar. MakiSwap has a total market cap of $23.94 million and approximately $2.90 million worth of MakiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MakiSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000724 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002314 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.47 or 0.00074049 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59.69 or 0.00124598 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.96 or 0.00181531 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,599.19 or 0.07513156 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,898.45 or 0.99985974 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $426.81 or 0.00890949 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002784 BTC.

MakiSwap’s total supply is 96,576,637 coins and its circulating supply is 68,971,718 coins. MakiSwap’s official Twitter account is @makiswap

