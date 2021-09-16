Mango Markets Market Capitalization Tops $380.88 Million (MNGO)

Mango Markets (CURRENCY:MNGO) traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 16th. One Mango Markets coin can currently be bought for $0.38 or 0.00000798 BTC on popular exchanges. Mango Markets has a total market capitalization of $380.88 million and approximately $4.72 million worth of Mango Markets was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Mango Markets has traded 16% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002288 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.64 or 0.00074657 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.75 or 0.00120965 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.91 or 0.00175755 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,524.10 or 0.07381231 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,467.11 or 0.99419938 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $409.44 or 0.00857582 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Mango Markets

Mango Markets’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Mango Markets’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Mango Markets Coin Trading

