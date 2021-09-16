MANTRA DAO (OM) Price Tops $0.23 on Major Exchanges

MANTRA DAO (CURRENCY:OM) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 16th. One MANTRA DAO coin can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000489 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MANTRA DAO has a total market capitalization of $83.08 million and $16.64 million worth of MANTRA DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MANTRA DAO has traded 6.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.60 or 0.00061880 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002870 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.38 or 0.00140861 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00013773 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $385.28 or 0.00805434 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00046102 BTC.

MANTRA DAO (OM) is a coin. It launched on August 16th, 2020. MANTRA DAO’s total supply is 888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 355,327,969 coins. MANTRA DAO’s official Twitter account is @MANTRADAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MANTRA DAO is www.mantradao.com . The official message board for MANTRA DAO is medium.com/@mantradao

According to CryptoCompare, “MANTRA DAO is a community-governed DeFi platform focusing on Staking, Lending, and Governance.MANTRA DAO leverages the wisdom of the crowd to create a community-governed, transparent, and decentralized ecosystem for web 3.0. Built on Parity Substrate for the Polkadot ecosystem, MANTRA DAO is designed to give financial control back to the people to grow wealth together. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MANTRA DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MANTRA DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MANTRA DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

