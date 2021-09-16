Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Shares Bought by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,241,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 92,917 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc. owned 0.22% of Manulife Financial worth $83,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 42,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,808,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,631,000 after buying an additional 124,349 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 55,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 12,609 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Manulife Financial by 11.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 26,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in Manulife Financial by 2.7% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 59,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MFC traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.66. The company had a trading volume of 64,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,375,676. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $13.13 and a 1-year high of $22.25. The firm has a market cap of $38.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a $0.2233 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.90%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MFC shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$29.50 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Manulife Financial from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays raised Manulife Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Manulife Financial from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.44.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

