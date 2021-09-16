MAP Protocol (MAP) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $532,859.00

MAP Protocol (CURRENCY:MAP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 16th. In the last week, MAP Protocol has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar. One MAP Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0238 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MAP Protocol has a market capitalization of $26.59 million and $532,859.00 worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About MAP Protocol

MAP Protocol’s launch date was September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,117,715,219 coins. The official message board for MAP Protocol is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol . MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MAP Protocol is www.maplabs.io . The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. MarcoPolo Protocol expects to construct a future inter-chain-net, which is interoperable and chain-to-chain based. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc… “

