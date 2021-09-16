Maple Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $234,991.00 (MPL)

Maple (CURRENCY:MPL) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. Maple has a total market capitalization of $6.43 million and $234,991.00 worth of Maple was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Maple has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Maple coin can currently be bought for about $9.95 or 0.00020730 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.69 or 0.00061842 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002874 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.80 or 0.00141228 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00013815 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $386.82 or 0.00805724 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.25 or 0.00046343 BTC.

Maple Profile

Maple (CRYPTO:MPL) is a coin. Maple’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 645,931 coins. Maple’s official Twitter account is @mplus_project

According to CryptoCompare, “M+Plus (MPL) is an Ethereum (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It can be used to exchange value between the M+Plus participants within the platform. “

Maple Coin Trading

