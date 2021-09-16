Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.78.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MRVI. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

NASDAQ MRVI opened at $48.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.11. Maravai LifeSciences has a 52-week low of $23.62 and a 52-week high of $63.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $12.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.24.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $217.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.49 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 364.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Maravai LifeSciences will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRVI. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 545.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. Institutional investors own 44.13% of the company’s stock.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

