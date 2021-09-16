Marijuana Company of America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCOA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Marijuana Company of America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCOA) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,900 shares, a decrease of 60.2% from the August 15th total of 80,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,330,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of MCOA stock remained flat at $$0.00 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 64,221,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,902,680. Marijuana Company of America has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.04.

About Marijuana Company of America

Marijuana Company of America, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of non-psychoactive industrial hemp, and hemp-derived consumer products. It offers hemp wellness products including hempSMART Brain, hempSMART Pain, hempSMART Pain Cream, hempSMART Drops, hempSMART Pet Drops, hempSMART Face, and hempSMART Drink Mix.

