Mark G. Merrill Sells 3,500 Shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Stock

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) insider Mark G. Merrill sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $112,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Mark G. Merrill also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 16th, Mark G. Merrill sold 4,500 shares of NETGEAR stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total transaction of $157,275.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NTGR traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.16. The company had a trading volume of 133,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,092. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.87. The stock has a market cap of $982.30 million, a P/E ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.80. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.17 and a 1 year high of $46.38.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). NETGEAR had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $308.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.83 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BWS Financial lowered their target price on shares of NETGEAR from $54.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of NETGEAR from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of NETGEAR from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.20.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTGR. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 1.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 101,992 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in NETGEAR by 8.4% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,942 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in NETGEAR by 2.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in NETGEAR during the first quarter valued at $1,817,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in NETGEAR by 42.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,107 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 6,560 shares during the period.

NETGEAR Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the provision of Internet connected products to consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Connected Home, and Small & Medium Business. The Connected Home segment focuses on consumers and consists of high-performance, dependable and easy-to-use WiFi Internet networking solutions such as WiFi mesh systems, routers, 4G/5G mobile products, smart devices such as Meural digital canvasses, and services offering consumers a range of parental controls and cyber security for their home networks.

