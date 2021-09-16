Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, a drop of 57.5% from the August 15th total of 2,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 820,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

MKFG traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.68. 803,953 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 724,445. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.12. Markforged has a 1-year low of $7.47 and a 1-year high of $15.10.

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $20.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.88 million. Research analysts predict that Markforged will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Markforged stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 237,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,370,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.88% of Markforged at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MKFG. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Markforged in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of Markforged in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Markforged in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.50 target price on the stock.

