Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, a drop of 57.5% from the August 15th total of 2,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 820,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.
MKFG traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.68. 803,953 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 724,445. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.12. Markforged has a 1-year low of $7.47 and a 1-year high of $15.10.
Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $20.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.88 million. Research analysts predict that Markforged will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MKFG. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Markforged in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of Markforged in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Markforged in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.50 target price on the stock.
Markforged Company Profile
