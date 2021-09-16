Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Acquires 287 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 287 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $2,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 87.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Rachel Rebecca Stern sold 6,809 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.00, for a total transaction of $2,471,667.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,059,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.41, for a total value of $951,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,424 shares of company stock valued at $8,704,739. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $383.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $362.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $338.09. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $294.21 and a 1-year high of $390.96. The company has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.26, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.80.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.03). FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 24.80%. The business had revenue of $399.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 30.17%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FDS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $276.00 to $274.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $261.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. UBS Group increased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays upgraded FactSet Research Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $340.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $322.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $335.44.

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

