Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Acquires 4,312 Shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) by 92.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,957 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,312 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $2,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UI. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ubiquiti in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. 6.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ronald Sege sold 1,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.31, for a total value of $521,627.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Ubiquiti from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.25.

Shares of NYSE:UI opened at $311.46 on Thursday. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.75 and a 52 week high of $401.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $311.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $307.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.04. The company has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a PE ratio of 31.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.36.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $477.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.55 million. Ubiquiti had a net margin of 32.48% and a negative return on equity of 491.01%. The company’s revenue was up 51.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 11.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. This is an increase from Ubiquiti’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.54%.

About Ubiquiti

Ubiquiti, Inc sells networking equipment and provides related software platforms. Its products include AmpliFi home Wi-Fi, UniFi wireless, VoIP, routing and switching, legacy, LED lighting, cameras, airFiber antenna, airFiber radios, and solar charge controller. The company was founded by Robert J. Pera in October 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

