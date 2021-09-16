Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Acquires 6,445 Shares of iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NASDAQ:ENZL)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its position in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NASDAQ:ENZL) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,202 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,445 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc owned 2.27% of iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF worth $3,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $134,000.

Get iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:ENZL opened at $63.30 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.57. iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF has a 12-month low of $56.10 and a 12-month high of $71.72.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENZL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NASDAQ:ENZL).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.