Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Cuts Holdings in iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc decreased its position in iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,738 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc owned about 0.53% of iShares MSCI France ETF worth $3,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF during the first quarter worth about $22,615,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 19,195.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 651,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,682,000 after purchasing an additional 647,841 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 1,170.2% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 648,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,603,000 after purchasing an additional 597,863 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 84.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,043,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,362,000 after purchasing an additional 477,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF during the third quarter worth about $10,517,000.

EWQ stock opened at $38.53 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.53. iShares MSCI France ETF has a 52 week low of $26.29 and a 52 week high of $39.60.

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

