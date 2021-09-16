Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Poland ETF (NYSEARCA:EPOL)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Poland ETF (NYSEARCA:EPOL) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,750 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc owned approximately 0.74% of iShares MSCI Poland ETF worth $1,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Astor Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Poland ETF by 66.3% during the second quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 18,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 7,306 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EPOL stock opened at $23.32 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Poland ETF has a 12 month low of $13.72 and a 12 month high of $23.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.98.

