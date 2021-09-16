Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Grows Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,523 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,179 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $2,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Davidson Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 30.2% in the second quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,730 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 26.6% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 30,146 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,957,000 after purchasing an additional 6,331 shares during the period. Bessemer Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 16.8% in the second quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 647.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,921 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,695,000 after purchasing an additional 20,721 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 3.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,522 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. 71.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PAYC opened at $475.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $28.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.44. Paycom Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $265.00 and a twelve month high of $503.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $440.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $388.70.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $242.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.23 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 18.11%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.26, for a total value of $7,745,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jon Evans sold 300 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.12, for a total value of $142,536.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,200 shares of company stock worth $10,829,875. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

PAYC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Paycom Software from $417.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Paycom Software from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Paycom Software from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Paycom Software from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Paycom Software from $420.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $438.06.

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

