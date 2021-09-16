Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Grows Stock Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 36.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,193 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $3,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 111,143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,512,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 183.8% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,498,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TYL. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $479.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $505.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $585.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $521.16.

In related news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.44, for a total value of $345,372.40. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 59,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,734,497.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, President H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.46, for a total transaction of $3,006,468.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 20,729 shares of company stock valued at $10,036,591 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TYL opened at $466.41 on Thursday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $324.09 and a 52 week high of $498.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $481.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $444.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a PE ratio of 125.38 and a beta of 0.59.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $405.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.85 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 10.03%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

Tyler Technologies Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

