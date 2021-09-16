Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Has $2.43 Million Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 67.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,089 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Adobe by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,432,945 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,107,289,000 after buying an additional 1,599,406 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,622,406 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,246,613,000 after acquiring an additional 601,668 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,268,925 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,455,410,000 after acquiring an additional 527,558 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 208.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 740,233 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $351,883,000 after acquiring an additional 500,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,330,808 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,107,996,000 after acquiring an additional 422,896 shares in the last quarter. 81.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $658.77 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $634.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $549.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.84 billion, a PE ratio of 57.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $420.78 and a twelve month high of $673.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. Adobe’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $659.63, for a total transaction of $27,704.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,831 shares in the company, valued at $7,804,082.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,833 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.12, for a total value of $1,595,318.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,343,489.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,363 shares of company stock valued at $7,711,611 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ADBE. lifted their price target on Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price objective (up from $600.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $629.46.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

