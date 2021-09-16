Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Has $3.73 Million Stock Holdings in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,794 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,721 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc owned 0.70% of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF worth $3,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 260.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter.

Get Franklin FTSE Japan ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:FLJP opened at $32.52 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.27. Franklin FTSE Japan ETF has a 52-week low of $25.64 and a 52-week high of $32.53.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLJP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin FTSE Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.