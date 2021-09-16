Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Invests $1.02 Million in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,153,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,492,734,000 after purchasing an additional 8,638,406 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1,356.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,216,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,820,000 after purchasing an additional 6,720,756 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 292.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,551,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,881,000 after purchasing an additional 5,626,858 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2,553.6% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,774,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,630,000.

EFV stock opened at $52.48 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $59.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.20.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

