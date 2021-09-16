Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Lowers Holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,456 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $2,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EWY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 691.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,824,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $163,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594,312 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 300,879.3% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,640,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $147,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,792 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 29.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,448,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $129,967,000 after purchasing an additional 331,483 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $125,880,000. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 23.1% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 1,202,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $107,819,000 after purchasing an additional 225,900 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWY opened at $85.21 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.91. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 1 year low of $62.10 and a 1 year high of $96.30.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

