Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:FLBR)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc decreased its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:FLBR) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,111 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc owned approximately 0.62% of Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF worth $1,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 34,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 8,742 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $543,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $2,112,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF by 552.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,630,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,806,000 after buying an additional 1,380,000 shares during the last quarter.

Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF stock opened at $21.60 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.81. Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF has a twelve month low of $16.50 and a twelve month high of $26.25.

Featured Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.