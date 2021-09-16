Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Lowers Stock Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc cut its holdings in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 15.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,349 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,722 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $2,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of VeriSign by 18.0% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,848 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 16.5% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 70,623 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,080,000 after purchasing an additional 10,018 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the second quarter worth $327,000. Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new stake in VeriSign in the second quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in VeriSign by 27.1% in the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,721 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.15, for a total value of $140,468.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,714,616.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.33, for a total transaction of $651,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 111,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,317,488.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,052 shares of company stock worth $4,022,035. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $224.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.09 billion, a PE ratio of 40.70 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.72. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.60 and a 52-week high of $234.56.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $329.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.16 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 44.73% and a net margin of 48.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

