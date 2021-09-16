Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Purchases 3,163 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 52.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,214 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,163 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $2,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Veeva Systems from $294.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Veeva Systems from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $344.11.

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $299.74 on Thursday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $235.74 and a 52 week high of $343.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $322.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $292.15. The company has a market cap of $45.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.41, a P/E/G ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.73.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 25.51%. The business had revenue of $455.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.91, for a total transaction of $750,828.77. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,751,827.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michele O’connor sold 3,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.80, for a total value of $1,137,478.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,790 shares in the company, valued at $1,208,252. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,928 shares of company stock valued at $6,308,735. Corporate insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

