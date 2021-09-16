Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Raises Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,509 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $2,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,009 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in ANSYS by 145.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 92,758 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,842,000 after buying an additional 54,928 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ANSYS by 28.8% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 7,442 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 47.4% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 234,189 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,602,000 after acquiring an additional 75,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 2.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,495,471 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $506,457,000 after acquiring an additional 39,511 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Alec D. Gallimore sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.84, for a total transaction of $219,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.98, for a total value of $109,494.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 64,651 shares of company stock valued at $23,530,119. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ANSS. Citigroup increased their target price on ANSYS from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on ANSYS from $389.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Benchmark increased their target price on ANSYS from $370.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.75.

Shares of ANSYS stock opened at $372.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $32.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $363.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $348.92. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $292.79 and a one year high of $413.19.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $452.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.34 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 25.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

