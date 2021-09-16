Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Sells 1,985 Shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,985 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc owned approximately 0.18% of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF worth $2,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 504.4% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 75,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after buying an additional 63,259 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 81.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 18,200 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 53,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 18,192 shares in the last quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 598.4% during the 1st quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. now owns 168,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,377,000 after purchasing an additional 144,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 146.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,345,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,984,000 after buying an additional 799,801 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF stock opened at $51.00 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.82 and a fifty-two week high of $51.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.26.

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

