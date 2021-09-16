Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Sells 2,924 Shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,924 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc owned 0.25% of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF worth $4,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EWL. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 72.7% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 1,161.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 8,575.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF stock opened at $49.29 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.00. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a 52-week low of $38.63 and a 52-week high of $51.28.

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

Read More: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.