Marlin (POND) Trading Up 21.7% Over Last 7 Days

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 16th. In the last week, Marlin has traded up 21.7% against the dollar. One Marlin coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000230 BTC on exchanges. Marlin has a market capitalization of $81.46 million and approximately $79.63 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002282 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.36 or 0.00075728 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.02 or 0.00120851 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $84.35 or 0.00175693 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,540.21 or 0.07374066 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,826.33 or 0.99619660 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $412.69 or 0.00859602 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Marlin Coin Profile

Marlin launched on December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 736,908,424 coins. Marlin’s official message board is medium.com/marlin-protocol . The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Marlin is www.marlin.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0 “

Buying and Selling Marlin

