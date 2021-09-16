Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Stock Price Up 4.1%

Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) shares rose 4.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $29.86 and last traded at $29.58. Approximately 20,467 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,629,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.41.

MQ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Marqeta in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on Marqeta in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. initiated coverage on Marqeta in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Marqeta in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Marqeta in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.44.

Get Marqeta alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.78.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.21). On average, equities analysts forecast that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the second quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the second quarter valued at about $281,000. 19.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marqeta Company Profile (NASDAQ:MQ)

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

Further Reading: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Marqeta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marqeta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.