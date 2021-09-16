Marston’s PLC (OTCMKTS:MARZF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Marston’s PLC (OTCMKTS:MARZF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the August 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MARZF remained flat at $$1.15 during trading on Thursday. Marston’s has a twelve month low of $0.52 and a twelve month high of $1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.18 and a 200-day moving average of $1.27.

Marston’s Company Profile

Marston’s Plc engages in the operation of breweries and pubs. It operates through the following segments: Pubs and Bars, Brewing, and Group Services. The Brewing segment covers selling of drink and third party brewing, packaging, and distribution. The Group Services segment provides a range of functional services that support and connect the wider business, including information technology, human resources, finance, retail systems, company secretariat, legal, risk, and compliance.

