Marvell Technology (MRVL) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Marvell Technology (NASDAQ: MRVL):

9/1/2021 – Marvell Technology was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $64.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Marvell is benefiting from solid demand for its storage and networking chips from the 5G infrastructure and data-center end markets. Strong supply-chain executions are helping it to address the strong demand from cloud datacenters for its Smart NICs and security adapters. Moreover, the wireless infrastructure business is showing signs of improvements. Also, recent acquisition of Inphi Corporation is boosting the top line. Further, the storage business is steadily recovering from coronavirus impacts. The stock has outperformed the industry over the past year. However, Marvell has warned that the industry-wide supply constraints and a pause in 5G deployment in China would adversely impact its near-term results. Also, the U.S. government's export restriction on certain Chinese customers is likely to continue to be an overhang on the top line.”

8/27/2021 – Marvell Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $60.00 to $70.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/27/2021 – Marvell Technology had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $65.00 to $70.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/27/2021 – Marvell Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $60.00 to $70.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/27/2021 – Marvell Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $70.00 to $75.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/27/2021 – Marvell Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $55.00 to $57.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

8/27/2021 – Marvell Technology was downgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $63.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

8/27/2021 – Marvell Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $62.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/27/2021 – Marvell Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $70.00 to $74.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/27/2021 – Marvell Technology had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $68.00 to $72.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/27/2021 – Marvell Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $74.00 to $75.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/27/2021 – Marvell Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $67.50 to $69.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/27/2021 – Marvell Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $64.00 to $70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/27/2021 – Marvell Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $70.00 to $76.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/27/2021 – Marvell Technology was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.

8/26/2021 – Marvell Technology had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock.

8/25/2021 – Marvell Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $64.00 to $72.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

8/25/2021 – Marvell Technology had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Susquehanna. They now have a $72.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $64.00.

8/23/2021 – Marvell Technology had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $60.00 to $70.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/23/2021 – Marvell Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $61.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/23/2021 – Marvell Technology had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $66.00 to $72.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/20/2021 – Marvell Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $60.00 to $70.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

8/19/2021 – Marvell Technology was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $61.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Marvell is benefiting from solid demand for its storage and networking chips from the 5G infrastructure and data-center end markets. Strong supply-chain executions are helping it to address the strong demand from cloud datacenters for its Smart NICs and security adapters. Moreover, the wireless infrastructure business is showing signs of improvements. Also, recent acquisitions of Avera and Aquantia are boosting the top line. Further, the storage business is steadily recovering from coronavirus impacts. The stock has outperformed industry over the past year. However, Marvell has warned that the industry-wide supply constraints and a pause in 5G deployment in China would adversely impact its near-term results. Also, the U.S. government's export restriction on certain Chinese customers is likely to continue to be an overhang on the top line.”

8/4/2021 – Marvell Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $60.00 to $70.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/4/2021 – Marvell Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $55.00 to $67.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/4/2021 – Marvell Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $60.00 to $70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $62.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $51.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.13, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.07. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.30 and a 12 month high of $64.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Get Marvell Technology Inc alerts:

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.40% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total transaction of $1,118,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total value of $309,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 45,150 shares of company stock valued at $2,620,125 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 77.1% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 36,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 15,950 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 362,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,745,000 after buying an additional 27,258 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 2,714,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $132,967,000 after acquiring an additional 510,573 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,778,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $234,035,000 after acquiring an additional 16,716 shares during the period. 84.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Read More: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.