Masari Hits 1-Day Volume of $501.00 (MSR)

Masari (CURRENCY:MSR) traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 16th. Over the last week, Masari has traded up 11.5% against the US dollar. Masari has a market cap of $853,647.07 and approximately $501.00 worth of Masari was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Masari coin can currently be bought for $0.0547 or 0.00000114 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47,966.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,627.39 or 0.07562279 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.31 or 0.00400929 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $642.71 or 0.01339907 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.13 or 0.00123273 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $268.97 or 0.00560740 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $259.36 or 0.00540715 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00006609 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.66 or 0.00328687 BTC.

About Masari

MSR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on September 2nd, 2017. Masari’s total supply is 15,599,005 coins. The official website for Masari is getmasari.org . Masari’s official message board is forum.getmasari.org . The Reddit community for Masari is /r/masari and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Masari’s official Twitter account is @masaricurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Masari is a privacy-focused PoW cryptocurrency based on CryptoNight algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Masari

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Masari directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Masari should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Masari using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

