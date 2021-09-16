MASQ (MASQ) Price Reaches $0.18

MASQ (CURRENCY:MASQ) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. MASQ has a total market cap of $3.95 million and approximately $113,554.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MASQ has traded 13.2% higher against the US dollar. One MASQ coin can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000384 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002278 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.09 or 0.00073743 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.77 or 0.00121384 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.81 or 0.00176115 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,540.63 or 0.07439955 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,655.33 or 1.00138606 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $408.21 or 0.00857777 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MASQ Profile

MASQ’s launch date was November 1st, 2020. MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,576,705 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai

According to CryptoCompare, “MASQ Node software is the connection to this community network. Each Node is designed to seek out the best routes to transmit the desired content and delivers it to end-users. As the network gains more active Nodes, network latency will decrease and throughput will rise. “

