Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $370.30 Million

Brokerages predict that Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) will announce sales of $370.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Materion’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $368.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $372.50 million. Materion reported sales of $287.17 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Materion will report full-year sales of $1.46 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.47 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.58 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Materion.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $371.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.65 million. Materion had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 3.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Materion from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Materion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Materion by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,533,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $234,074,000 after purchasing an additional 124,434 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Materion by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,211,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $166,640,000 after acquiring an additional 49,470 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Materion by 6.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,124,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,766,000 after acquiring an additional 66,092 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its stake in shares of Materion by 74.7% in the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 551,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,518,000 after acquiring an additional 235,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Materion by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 481,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,314,000 after acquiring an additional 10,130 shares during the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MTRN opened at $72.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Materion has a 1-year low of $49.51 and a 1-year high of $80.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Materion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.65%.

About Materion

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The company operates through the following segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings and Other. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment produces strip and bulk form alloy products, strip metal products with clad inlay and overlay metals, beryllium-based metals, beryllium, and aluminum metal matrix composites, in rod, sheet, foil, and a variety of customized forms, beryllium ceramics, and bulk metallic glass material.

