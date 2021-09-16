Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Shares Sold by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA trimmed its stake in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,552,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 635,730 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 13.35% of Mattel worth $935,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Mattel during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Mattel during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Mattel by 105.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Mattel during the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mattel during the first quarter worth approximately $133,000. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MAT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Mattel from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Mattel from $28.50 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 28th. TheStreet cut Mattel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Mattel from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.10.

Shares of NASDAQ MAT traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.72. The stock had a trading volume of 4,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,490,579. Mattel, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.07 and a fifty-two week high of $23.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.74. The company has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 1.51.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $885.39 million. Mattel had a return on equity of 89.86% and a net margin of 6.32%. The company’s revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

