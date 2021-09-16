Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Shares Up 4.2%

Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR) shot up 4.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $20.94 and last traded at $20.58. 71,744 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,983,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.75.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MTTR. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Matterport in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a C$20.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Matterport from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Matterport in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Matterport in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

Matterport Company Profile (NASDAQ:MTTR)

Matterport Inc is a spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world. Matterport Inc, formerly known as Gores Holdings VI, is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif.

Featured Story: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Matterport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matterport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.