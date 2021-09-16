MAX Exchange Token (MAX) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $30,235.00

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 16th. One MAX Exchange Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.39 or 0.00000817 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, MAX Exchange Token has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar. MAX Exchange Token has a total market capitalization of $711,205.59 and approximately $30,235.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,874.20 or 1.00014404 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.89 or 0.00077063 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00008882 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $422.41 or 0.00882463 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $206.81 or 0.00432052 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $144.85 or 0.00302606 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002035 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001223 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004403 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.80 or 0.00070605 BTC.

MAX Exchange Token Coin Profile

MAX Exchange Token (MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 309,951,620 coins and its circulating supply is 1,818,551 coins. The official website for MAX Exchange Token is max.maicoin.com . MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

MAX Exchange Token Coin Trading

