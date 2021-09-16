Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) Stock Position Raised by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,804 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,822 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.16% of Maxar Technologies worth $4,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 862.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in Maxar Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Maxar Technologies by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Maxar Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Maxar Technologies by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares during the period.

NYSE:MAXR opened at $29.89 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.31 and a 200-day moving average of $35.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,989.00 and a beta of 1.34. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.05 and a 52 week high of $58.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.44. Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.07%.

MAXR has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $47.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Maxar Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

In other news, EVP Walter S. Scott purchased 1,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.89 per share, with a total value of $51,799.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Maxar Technologies Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

