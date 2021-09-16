Maxcoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $931.00 (MAX)

Maxcoin (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 43.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. One Maxcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0086 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Maxcoin has traded down 11.5% against the US dollar. Maxcoin has a total market capitalization of $529,038.91 and approximately $931.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47,754.10 or 1.00082383 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.47 or 0.00078538 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00008967 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $421.48 or 0.00883336 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $207.74 or 0.00435382 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $143.43 or 0.00300595 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002038 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001192 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004494 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.85 or 0.00070934 BTC.

About Maxcoin

Maxcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theKeccak hashing algorithm. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Maxcoin is www.maxcoinproject.org . The Reddit community for Maxcoin is https://reddit.com/r/maxcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Maxcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maxcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maxcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

