Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, a decrease of 64.2% from the August 15th total of 41,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 113,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS MZDAY traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,280. Mazda Motor has a 12 month low of $2.57 and a 12 month high of $4.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.29. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

MZDAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Mazda Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. UBS Group upgraded Mazda Motor from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th.

Mazda Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles, trucks, various engines, transmission parts, machine tools, and materials for casting.

