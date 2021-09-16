M&C Saatchi (LON:SAA) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $136.44

M&C Saatchi plc (LON:SAA) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 136.44 ($1.78) and traded as high as GBX 150.50 ($1.97). M&C Saatchi shares last traded at GBX 145 ($1.89), with a volume of 86,697 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SAA shares. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 199 ($2.60) price objective on shares of M&C Saatchi in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Liberum Capital raised their price objective on M&C Saatchi from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 235 ($3.07) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 136.44 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 141.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 198.76, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of £177.27 million and a P/E ratio of -15.93.

M&C Saatchi plc provides advertising and marketing services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and the Americas. The company offers its services in the areas of media buying, direct marketing, talent management, mobile marketing, research agency, Website construction, branding and digital marketing, design, marketing strategy, finished art and production management, marketing consultant, and sport sponsorship and entertainment PR agency.

