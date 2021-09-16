McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) Major Shareholder Sells $140,538,382.40 in Stock

McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 6,473,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $140,538,382.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

MCFE stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.78. 1,889,608 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,109,874. McAfee Corp. has a 52-week low of $14.80 and a 52-week high of $32.83. The company has a market cap of $9.46 billion and a P/E ratio of -63.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.56 and its 200-day moving average is $25.60.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $467.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.98 million. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that McAfee Corp. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. McAfee’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.85%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of McAfee in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of McAfee from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of McAfee from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of McAfee from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, McAfee currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.54.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of McAfee by 218.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 99,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 68,527 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of McAfee in the first quarter worth approximately $157,000. NWI Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of McAfee in the first quarter worth approximately $12,277,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McAfee by 0.3% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,930,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,124,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of McAfee by 5.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. 30.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McAfee Company Profile

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

