McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Sold by CWM Advisors LLC

CWM Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,950 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $2,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,915,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,827,000 after purchasing an additional 89,074 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,378,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,392,000 after purchasing an additional 102,011 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 21.7% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,903,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,633,000 after purchasing an additional 339,278 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,747,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,833,000 after purchasing an additional 28,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 20.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,605,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,160,000 after purchasing an additional 271,344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MKC traded up $0.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $85.75. 14,710 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,243,601. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.65, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.38. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $82.03 and a 12-month high of $101.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.63.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.06%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday.

In related news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 2,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $251,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 92,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,136,012.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

