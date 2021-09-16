McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New decreased its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,357 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 3,504 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 8.8% in the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,581 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter worth about $206,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 22.2% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 20,322 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,694,000 after buying an additional 3,696 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Wealthquest Corp lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.2% in the second quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 2,768 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MCD. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. TheStreet raised shares of McDonald’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $272.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.72.

NYSE MCD traded up $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $241.23. 39,643 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,718,232. The company has a market cap of $180.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.73 and a fifty-two week high of $247.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $238.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $232.10.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 83.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.29%.

In related news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total value of $11,621,591.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,603.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total transaction of $606,920.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,834.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

